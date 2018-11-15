Legion hosts 90th Veterans Day Celebration

By Julie Ann Madden

Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186 members and its Auxiliary held their 90th annual Veterans Day activities on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The day began with a traditional homemade Thanksgiving dinner at the Legion Hall. Auxiliary members and community volunteers served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., games of chance began at the Lazy Lanes Bowl & Grill. Players were hoping to win a turkey or ham for their own upcoming holiday celebrations.

From 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., the Auxiliary members served a soup supper which also included hot turkey and tavern sandwiches and homemade pies.

At 6 p.m., the Legionnaires held their weekly Bingo games.

This is the first year Akron’s Veteran’s Day activities didn’t include trapshooting due to the Akron Gun Club closing in December 2017.

Veterans Day was celebrated a day early because the holiday fell on a Sunday this year. It’s a tradition to not hold the activities on the Lord’s Day.