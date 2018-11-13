Absentee voting begins Monday for A-W school bond election

Absentee voting for the Special Election for the Akron-Westfield School will begin Monday, Nov. 19.

There are three ways to vote by absentee ballots.

Absentee Voting

at Courthouse

People can cast their absentee ballots in the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse beginning Monday, Nov. 19.

The Auditor’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can vote absentee in the Auditor’s Office up until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10.

Absentee Voting

By Mail

To request an absentee ballot, people can complete the Absentee Ballot Request Form, which is located on the Plymouth County website: www.co.plymouth.ia.us.

To have it mailed to them, they must request their absentee ballots by 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 as that is the last day Auditor’s Office staff can mail out absentee ballots.

Casting

Absentee Ballot Votes

If voters bring their absentee ballots to the Auditor’s Office, their absentee ballots must be brought to the Auditor’s Office in the courthouse on or before Election Day, which is Dec. 11.

If voters mail the absentee ballots back, the ballots must be postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 10.

Satellite Absentee Voting

Satellite absentee voting will be available on Thursday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The satellite location for the absentee voting is at the Akron-Westfield Community School in the Technology Room in Akron.

Voter Registration

Voter registration forms will be available for new registrations or for current registered voters needing to make registration changes.

Official Election Day

The official Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 11, with voting times from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the precinct location of the Akron Public Library, in Akron.

REMINDER: Please bring your driver’s license or Voter ID to the poll. Although it is not required for this election, it will be required for all future elections beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

If a voter doesn’t have a driver’s license or Voter ID, he or she will be required to complete an Oath of Identity.

For More Information

Stacey Feldman is the Plymouth County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections and Cheri Nitzschke is the Election Deputy.

The Plymouth County Auditor’s Office phone number is 712-546-6100 Ext. 1.