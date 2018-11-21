‘Hometown Christmas’ set for Nov. 28

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Hometown Christmas event is packed full of activities to usher in the Christmas spirit.

Hometown Christmas will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Akron.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will arrive at the west end of Reed Street and go to the Legion Hall at 100 N. Fourth St.

Akron Chamber President Jennie Roed will conduct a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Bring the whole family and welcome the Claus’ to town.

Afterward, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children in the Akron Public Library Meeting Room.

While at the library, children will enjoy waiting time in the library’s Coloring Corner where they can color or write a letter to give to Santa when it’s their turn to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Stroll Reed Street

The Claus’ visit is just the beginning of fun to behold and participate.

Be sure to stroll up and down Reed Street, go to South Street Plaza and the Britton Business Complex — businesses and organizations have plenty of Christmassy things to do, see and hear at each of these locations.

There will be refreshments in each block of Reed Street as well as at least one window display will be a live scene or musical entertainment. Every business will have displays of some sort.

Be sure to check out New Horizons United Church of Christ’s live nativity and the Legionnaires’ Soldiers Christmas Campsite at Dirks Hardware.

Several businesses are hosting activities for children of all ages to enjoy as well as shopping specials.

Just check out the ad in this Hometowner edition for all the Christmas fun!

Christmas Events

The Akron Chamber’s Hometown Christmas kicks off almost a week of holiday activities in Akron.

• Wednesday, Nov. 28: Hometown Christmas, 5 – 8 p.m. Reed Street businesses, Britton Business Complex and South Street Plaza.

• Thursday, Nov. 29: Akron-Westfield Grades DK-4 Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at A-W School.

• Saturday, Dec. 1: Family Story Time with Christmas theme, 10 a.m. , Akron Public Library.

• Saturday, Dec. 1: Christmas Tribute To Area Veterans, 5 p.m., Pioneer Village at Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars.

• Sunday, Dec. 2: Akron Ministerial Association’s 48th annual Community Christmas Program , 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron.

• Monday, Dec. 3: Security National Bank’s Christmas Lighting Party for Akron-Westfield fourth graders, 7 p.m. bank lobby.