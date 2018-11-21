Couple exchanges vows in October wedding

Brandon and Steph Kelley were united in marriage on October 27, 2018 in Sioux Falls, S.D., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Pastor Chris Ver Steeg and Pastor Nick Collins officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at Holiday Inn in Brandon, S.D.

Parents of the groom are Beth and Steve Rust of Lake Andes, S.D., and Donna and Bob Kelley of Akron. The groom’s grandparents are Karen Schroeder of Akron and Aleida Rust of Sheldon, Iowa. Parents of the bride are Carla and Steve Nelson of Sioux Falls and grandmother of the bride is Marlene Small.

Members of the wedding party were maid of honor Brittany Parisien; bridesmaids Annette Bosman, Rachel Christensen, Whitney Salisbury; best man Kelly Mitchell; and the groomsmen were the groom’s brothers, Brady, Brian, and Brett. The flower girls were the groom’s nieces, Addyson and Delilah Kelly. The ring bearer was the bride’s cousin, Silas Rieder.

The bride’s personal attendants were Stacy Rust, sister of the groom, and Sarah Schroeder, cousin of the groom. Ushers were cousins of the groom, Joel and Kyle Schroeder. Michael Oetken, cousin of the groom, was the soloist, and Sarah Daggett, cousin of the bride, was the scripture reader. Program attendants were the bride’s cousins, Zachary and Andrew Werner. Tom and Jill Schroeder, uncle and aunt of the groom, were the reception’s host and hostess.

The groom’s Grandpa Ron Schroeder was honored at the dance. Schroeder’s grandsons stood at attention while Brandon danced with Grandma Schroeder and Steph gave Grandma the bouquet.

Brandon works in Graphic Design and Steph will have her Doctorate in Physical Therapy in April. The couple resides in Tea, S.D.