The Akron-Westfield football team held its banquet Nov. 17 at the school. Head Coach Eric Walkingstick presented awards to several team members.

Tindall Award

Chase Stowe

Westerner Award

Nick Jacobs

Ironman Award

John Henrich

Mr. Consistent

Spencer Olson

Tough Guy

Levi Hemmelrick

True Grit

Hunter Walkingstick

Lineman of the Year

Logan Smith

Comeback Player

Scott Toben

Special Teams

Zach Leekley

Most Improved

Chris Steffen

Attitude

Chance Foster

12th Man

Jack Anderson