A-W volleyball team members honored at year-end banquet

Akron-Westfield volleyball team held its banquet Nov. 13 at the school. Awards were presented to team members and a drawing was held for large posters of the C Team, JV Team, and Varsity Team. Winners were: C Team poster Emma Noll; JV Team poster Tori Nemesio; Varsity poster McKenna Moats.

Head Coach Robyn Van Eldik and Assistant Coach Sarah Schroeder welcomed everyone and thanked all for support over the season. Coach Van Eldik ended the banquet saying, “Thanks for sharing your daughters with me. This has been the best two months of my life.”

Participation certificates went to: Videographer Cameron Schroeder, Manager Alyson Ten Napel, Navaeh Beyer, Chloee Colt, Yaritza Gonzalez, Madison Green, Jadin Hartman, Kailey Jackson, Megan Meinen, Tori Nemesio, Emma Noll, Megan Swancutt, Molly Vondrak, Jersey Wendel, Hailey Wilken, Taryn Wilken.

Varsity certificates went to: Autumn Bundy, Jaden Harris, Aubie Hartman, Brooke Koele, McKenna Henrich, Kayla Johnson, Melissa Meinen, McKenna Moats, Natalie Nielsen, Lilly Stabe, Kailee Tucker, McKenna Van Eldik.

Captain Award

C Team Hailey Wilken

JV Team Jersey Wendel

Varsity Jaden Harris

Senior Award

Brooke Koele, Lilly Stabe

Most Improved

Defense Megan Meinen

Offense Kailey Jackson

Westerner Award

McKenna Moats

War Eagle All Conference

First Team Brooke Koele

Second Team Kailee Tucker

Honorable Mention McKenna Van Eldik