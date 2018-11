West Sioux All District

Posted November 21, 2018 at 8:05 pm

West Sioux is well represented on the 2018 Class 1A District 1 All-District football team: First Team: Chase Koopmans, linebacker; Hunter Dekkers, quarterback; Kade Lynott, wide receiver; Conner Koopmans, defensive line; Trevor Schuller, linebacker; Jared Nohava, offensive line; Victor Hernandez, defensive back. Second Team: Brian Duenas, offensive line; Logan Koedam, defensive end. Honorable Mention: Drake Millikan, wide receiver; Kyler Bak, offensive line. Special Honors Offensive MVP: Hunter Dekkers Defensive MVP: Chase Koopmans Lineman: Conner Koopmans Kicker: Jason Topete Head Coach: Ryan Schwiesow Defensive Assistant: Jerome Hoegh