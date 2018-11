The West Sioux Falcons are state football champions for the second year in a row. In 2017 they were in Class A and this year moved up to Class 1A. WS defeated Dike New Hartford, 52-38, in the championship game Nov. 16 at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Chase Koopmans was named the Orange City Area Health System’s Player of the Game. Above, members of the team hold the championship trophy.