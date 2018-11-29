Creating leaf paintings

By Julie Ann Madden

While many people are excited to be done raking leaves this year, one Akron woman is excitedly looking through her leaf collection.

Chaney Neff, of rural Akron, creates paintings using leaves as her canvases.

The Ute, Iowa, native has been an artist forever — it’s always been a part of her life.

From doodling and enjoying high school art classes to looking for artistic challenges now, Chaney has been drawing and painting since she was little.

“I grew up doing art,” said Chaney. “I’ve always doodled and what not.”

Some of her pieces are with techniques including cross-hatching, charcoal, graphite and oil pastels. Now it’s acrylic painting on leaves.

“I wanted to paint something in the middle of the night,” said Chaney, “and I was bored with painting on paper.”

“I wanted something more challenging,” she said. “I had leaves pressed in a book so I drew on it.”

Her first leaf painting was of a turkey on an oak leaf.

That led to Chaney painting a beta fish on another oak leaf, a bison on