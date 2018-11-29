Supervisors approve 2019 asphalt paving plans

By Julie Ann Madden

At a special meeting Nov. 16, Plymouth County Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s 2019 Asphalt Resurfacing Projects Plan.

Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe explained he needed approval of two resurfacing projects for submission to state officials.

The first project is County Road C-60 from County Road K-49 east 3.8 miles to where the county had already completed concrete paving. This project was estimated at $1.1 million.

The second project is County K-49 from County Road C-38 south to the Woodbury County line, which is about 12 miles. The cost estimate is $3.9 million.

These two projects will be bid as one joint project with Woodbury County’s 1-mile project on County Road K-49 from the Woodbury County Line to County Road D-12.

Bid letting is set for February 2019, said Rohe.

The three-combined projects include widening County Road K-49, north of County Road 60, from 22 feet to 26 feet wide. The extra 4 feet will be 2 feet of paved shoulder and about 1.5 feet of dirt shoulder, said Rohe, explaining the traffic count on County Road K-49 is now more than 1,000 vehicles per day. With higher volumes of traffic, there are more edge ruts. Extending the shoulder will help preserve the roadway.

Rohe explained the resurfacing will include recycling the top 4 inches, then adding a 1.5-inch hot asphalt overlay; and topping the roadway with a 1-inch highly polymerized asphalt mix.

This resurfacing plan restores the asphalt surface to a better quality roadway by repairing cracks, rutting and the oxidized surface, said Rohe.

The 2019 asphalt resurfacing project will be paid for with the county’s Farm-To-Market funds and about $1 million from the county’s local budget dollars.

Supervisor Mark Loutsch made the motion to approve the plans and Supervisor Gary Horton seconded it. The vote was 3-0 with Supervisors Don Kass and John Meis absent.