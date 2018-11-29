Senior Spotlight

￼Brandon

Tentinger

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Brandon Tentinger, son of Travis Tentinger and Melanie Hall, was born April 27, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa, at St. Luke’s. Brandon’s nicknames are Bubba, Richard, Bub, and Bubba T. Brandon has three siblings Laura, Brett, and Megan.

Bubba’s favorite pastimes include hunting, fishing, and helping on the farm.

While in high school Brandon has been involved in football and FFA. Bub’s favorite sport is football.

When Richard was younger he imagined himself as a monster truck driver.

Brandon’s favorite musicians are Kip Moore and Jason Aldean.

Bubba T’s favorite childhood memory is “helping his grandpa on the farm.”

If Bubba could relive any moment in is his life it would be “the year I was in the fourth grade and we won the Rose Bowl for football.”

If he had to give any advice to a younger classmate it would be to make sure you get your homework done on time.

The people who have inspired Brandon the most are his family because, “They were always there for me when I needed them and always support me with all my decisions.”

Bubba is currently managing two hog barns.

Bubba T’s most embarrassing moment was when he was in eighth grade and was driving on a school permit and hit a parked car in the school parking lot.

Brandon’s most memorable moment is “riding in the combine with my great grandpa when I was younger.”

Richard’s favorite thing about high school is having shop classes. His favorite class is Auto Tech with Mr. Drent.

Brandon’s favorite reason for being tardy is that he had to help load hogs early this morning.

Bubba’s greatest achievement in high school is getting Honorable Mention in football his junior year.

Brandon’s biggest regret about high school is not trying hard enough on his homework.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is because I had to load pigs last night.

After high school he either wants to attend college for something agriculture related or manage a total of 4 to 5 hog barns.