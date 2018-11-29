Senior Spotlight

￼Cameron

Schroeder

By: Hailey Wait

Cameron Schroeder, son of Tom and Jill Schroeder, has three older siblings: Joel (Mr. Schroeder), Kyle (Mr. Schroeder), and Sarah Schroeder (Assistant Coach Sarah). Cameron is called “C-dog by one of my uncles, Cam-man and Cameroon, and some of my friends call me a nickname that is not appropriate for school.” Cameroon was born on November 24, 2000, in Sioux City.

Cameron’s favorite childhood memory was “Forced Family Fun, whether we were on a road trip or boating at Yankton!”

Cameron’s most memorable moment is going to Outer Banks and staying in the Red and White.

Cam-man’s greatest achievement is going to Boy’s State.

The people that inspired C-dog the most are his four grandparents, “because of how they have lived their lives… working hard and treating people with kindness and respect.”

Throughout high school, Cam-man has been involved in choir, band, and plays. His favorite thing about high school is “hanging out with friends.”

Cameroon is currently employed at “Schroeder Brother Snow Removal.”

In C-dog’s free time, he enjoys hanging out with friends, listening to music, and playing games. “I also like to watch movies.” “To go with my standard pick of what my favorite film could be, I would pick the film ‘From Russia with Love’ just because it was one of my favorites when I was younger.”

His favorite musicians are Blind Melon, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, the Beatles and its members successive solo works.

When asked about Cam-man’s most embarrassing moment, he said “too many to narrow down.”

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework is “I forgot.” Cameroon’s advice to the underclassmen is to “get involved and make the most of your time at A-W.”

C-dog’s favorite class “would have to be a tie between Mrs. Schroeder’s class and Mr. Schroeder’s class…Right Mom and Joel?”

After high school, Cameron plans to “go to a four year college.”