MS Boys Basketball Starts

By: Nash Lininger

On Thursday, November 15, the basketball team played a good set of games at MMC-RU where the B-Team won 45-33 in overtime. Leading the B-Team was Jackson Marnach with 18 points and Jack Terpstra with 6 points. Carter Wilken and Laytin Koch both helped in the win, scoring 5 points each.

The A-Team lost 37-45. Sawyer Drent led the team with 27 points, followed by Jacob Myers with 5 points and Michael Varns with 3 points.

On Thursday, November 8, the middle school boys basketball team started their 2018 season against Remsen St. Mary’s.

The B-Team was victorious over the Hawks by a score of 29-17. The A-Team lost 60-31.

The boys played West Sioux at home on Monday, November 12.

The B-Team won 41-9. Leading the B-Team’s scoring was Laytin Koch with 9 points, Raiden Ericson with 8 points, and Jackson Marnach with 6 points.

The A team lost a close game with the score ending at 53-68. Leading the points for the A-Team was Jacob Myers with 23 points, Sawyer Drent with 18 points, and Jackson Marnach with 7 points.