A-W girls fall in home opener

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team met a tough Westwood team in their home opener Nov. 20 losing 59-43.

The Junior Varsity team also lost to Westwood, 49-45, in overtime.

Leading scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele with 16 points, coming from seven baskets and two free throws. She also had three defensive rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Jaden Harris had 11 points hitting three baskets, one three-pointer and two free throws; one offensive rebound; two defensive rebounds; one assist, and one steal.

Lilly Kenny had five points from one three-pointer and two free throws; four offensive rebounds; three assists; and two steals.

Elise Knapp had four points from one basket and two free throws; one offensive rebound; and one assist.

Natalie Nielsen had four points from two baskets; two defensive rebounds; and one assist.

Chloee Colt had three points from one three-point basket; and two steals.

McKenna Henrich had five offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds; four assists; and five steals.

Kassy Vanderlinden had one assist.

AW 5 – 15 – 12 – 11 = 43

WW 16 – 11 – 12 – 20 = 59