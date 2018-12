By Julie Ann Madden

‘Tis better to give than to receive… It is more blessed to give than to receive…

Acts 20:35

Bible – King James Version

In this corner of the world, many know the blessings gained from giving to those less fortunate, and this Christmas season many will feel the warmth it gives in their hearts or learn that Christmas lesson.

In Akron, there are five Christmas trees where people can find tags of Christmas wishes — some things hoped for and some