A-W wrestlers begin season

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team opened its season traveling to Woodbury Central Nov. 27 for a quadrangular with Woodbury Central, Sioux City East, and Sioux Center. A-W went 0-3 at the meet with scores of 47-30 against Sioux Center, 60-19 against Sioux City East, and 56-21 against Woodbury Central.
John Henrich (160) won all three matches by fall to lead the Westerners and remain undefeated. He wrestled up at 170 against Sioux Center.
VS Sioux Center 48-30 (L)
(A-W wrestlers listed first)
220 Logan Smith lost by fall to Adam Mohning
285 Taylor Heeren lost by fall to Unel Jara
106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Gabe Kempema.
113 Jader Briggs won by forfeit
126 Aydin Dicks won by fall over Jaren Pierce
132 Landyn Vossberg won by fall over Logan Pitsenberger
138 Hunter Walkingstick won by forfeit
145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Avery Sandbulte
152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Roberto Cardenas
160 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Ty Hulshof
170 John Henrich won by fall over Zachery Rozeboom
182 Carson James lost by fall to Domonick Roskam
195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Chayce Hooyer
VS Woodbury Central 56-21 (L)
182 Haden McMahon lost by fall to Jim Moss
195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Ty Dennison
220 Logan Smith won by fall over Matt Carley
285 Taylor Heeren won by fall over Warren Smith
120 Jader Briggs lost by technical fall, 19-4, to Beau Klingensmith
126 Aydin Dicks lost by 13-11 decision to Brackett Locke
132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Tristan Jessen
138 Hunter walkingstick lost by fall to Nate Monahan
145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Wade Mitchell
152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Garrett Arment
160 John Henrich won by fall over Seth Stamm
170 Carson James won by 8-3 deision over Brayden Sanford.
VS Sioux City East 60-19 (L)
106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Kaden Layne
113 Jader Briggs won by fall over Logan Ebner
126 Aydin Dicks lost by fall to Rafe McClendon
132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Johnny Gomez-Morales
138 Hunter Walkingstick lost by fall to Cole Wilcox
145 Kyle Welch won by major decision, 13-4, over Darel Torres
152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Alex Kleider
160 John Henrich won by fall over Austin Solomon
170 Carson James lost by fall to Dylan Harper
182 Haden McMahon lost by fall to Dalton Dwyer
195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Coltyn Mann
220 Logan Smith lost by fall to Steven Huscher
285 Taylor Heeren won by 5-0 decision over Patrick Conley
