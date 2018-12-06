A-W wrestlers begin season

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team opened its season traveling to Woodbury Central Nov. 27 for a quadrangular with Woodbury Central, Sioux City East, and Sioux Center. A-W went 0-3 at the meet with scores of 47-30 against Sioux Center, 60-19 against Sioux City East, and 56-21 against Woodbury Central.

John Henrich (160) won all three matches by fall to lead the Westerners and remain undefeated. He wrestled up at 170 against Sioux Center.

VS Sioux Center 48-30 (L)

(A-W wrestlers listed first)

220 Logan Smith lost by fall to Adam Mohning

285 Taylor Heeren lost by fall to Unel Jara

106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Gabe Kempema.

113 Jader Briggs won by forfeit

126 Aydin Dicks won by fall over Jaren Pierce

132 Landyn Vossberg won by fall over Logan Pitsenberger

138 Hunter Walkingstick won by forfeit

145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Avery Sandbulte

152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Roberto Cardenas

160 Cole Moffatt lost by fall to Ty Hulshof

170 John Henrich won by fall over Zachery Rozeboom

182 Carson James lost by fall to Domonick Roskam

195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Chayce Hooyer

VS Woodbury Central 56-21 (L)

182 Haden McMahon lost by fall to Jim Moss

195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Ty Dennison

220 Logan Smith won by fall over Matt Carley

285 Taylor Heeren won by fall over Warren Smith

120 Jader Briggs lost by technical fall, 19-4, to Beau Klingensmith

126 Aydin Dicks lost by 13-11 decision to Brackett Locke

132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Tristan Jessen

138 Hunter walkingstick lost by fall to Nate Monahan

145 Kyle Welch lost by fall to Wade Mitchell

152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Garrett Arment

160 John Henrich won by fall over Seth Stamm

170 Carson James won by 8-3 deision over Brayden Sanford.

VS Sioux City East 60-19 (L)

106 Bryce Jurgensen lost by fall to Kaden Layne

113 Jader Briggs won by fall over Logan Ebner

126 Aydin Dicks lost by fall to Rafe McClendon

132 Landyn Vossberg lost by fall to Johnny Gomez-Morales

138 Hunter Walkingstick lost by fall to Cole Wilcox

145 Kyle Welch won by major decision, 13-4, over Darel Torres

152 Garrett Rush lost by fall to Alex Kleider

160 John Henrich won by fall over Austin Solomon

170 Carson James lost by fall to Dylan Harper

182 Haden McMahon lost by fall to Dalton Dwyer

195 Jacob Hankins lost by fall to Coltyn Mann

220 Logan Smith lost by fall to Steven Huscher

285 Taylor Heeren won by 5-0 decision over Patrick Conley