A-W girls defeat Trinity

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team traveled to Hull to face Trinity Christian Nov. 30 winning the game, 47-15.

Top scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele with 11 points coming from four field goals and three free throws. She also added three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks.

Kassandra Vanderlinden had nine points from two three-pointers and three free throws; two rebounds; one assist; two steals.

Jaden Harris had seven points coming from one three-pointer and two field goals; one rebound; three assists; seven steals.

Natalie Nielsen had seven points coming from three field goals and one free throw; 10 rebounds; two blocks.

McKenna Henrich had four points from four free throws; one rebound; two assists; two steals.

Chloee Colt had three points from one field goal and one free throw; two rebounds; six steals.

Elise Knapp had two points from two free throws; five rebounds;three assists; two steals.

Nevaeh Beyer had two points from one field goal; one rebound.

Jayla Berg had one point from a free throw; one rebound.

McKenna Van Eldik had three rebounds; one assist; one steal.

Lily Kenny had three rebounds; one assist.

McKenna Moats had two rebounds.

AW 8 – 17 – 11 – 11 = 47

TC 2 – 0 – 3 – 10 = 15