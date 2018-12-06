A-W boys win opener

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team traveled to Remsen Nov. 27 to face MMCRU and came away winning, 63-58 in their season opener.

Top scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs downing 18 points with four three-pointers and three field goals. He also had five total rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Leighton Blake added 14 points from one three-pointer along with five field goals and one free throw. He had five total rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Carter Drent had 10 points coming from five field goals and adding two rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Aaron Hartman had nine points from four field goals and one free throw adding nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Reagan Frankl had eight points from four field goals; five rebounds, five assists, one steal.

Colton Dennison had two points from one field goal; three rebounds, one assist.

Brenden Kroksh had two points from one field goal.

Cecil Kidd had one rebound and one steal.

A-W 16 – 16 – 17 – 14 = 63

MMCRU 11 – 11 – 16 – 20 = 58

vs Trinity Christian

A-W lost to Trinity Christian, Hull, Nov. 30, 70-59.

A-W 18 – 11 – 10 – 20 = 59

TC 17 – 24 – 5 – 24 = 70