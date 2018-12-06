A-W girls fall to MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball teamtraveled to Remsen to face MMCRU Nov. 27 and lost to the Royals, 61-47.

Chloee Colt was top scorer for A-W with 11 points coming from three field goals and five free throws. She also added five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Kassandra Vanderlinden had eight points from three field goals and two free throws; one rebound, two assists, three steals.

McKenna Henrich had six points from two field goals and two free throws; three rebounds, two assists, three steals.

Elise Knapp had six points from two field goals and two free throws; four rebounds, one steal.

Brooke Koele had five points from two field goals and one free throw; nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks.

McKenna Van Eldik had five points from one three pointer and one field goal.

Jaden Harris had three points coming from a three-pointer; one rebound.

Natalie Nielsen had two points from a field goal; two steals.

Lily Kenny had one point from a free throw; four rebounds, three assists, one steal.

A-W 14 – 10 – 12 – 11 = 47

MMCRU 21 – 13 – 16 – 11 = 61