Question Of The Week

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving Break and why?”

Mr. Mike Allner said, “Getting home from Colorado and sleeping in my own bed.”

Sydnie Parks, a freshman, stated, “Being able to spend time with family that was visiting because I haven’t seen them for awhile.”

Mrs. Julie Bundy stated, “Family. We have very busy schedules so it was nice to spend time together.”

Emma Noll, a sophomore, said, “Going to see my family because I hardly get to see some of them.”

Shaylee Siebens, a senior, said, “Not being at school because it was relaxing and I got to do pretty much anything I wanted to.”

Nick Jacobs, a senior, responded, “My favorite part of the Thanksgiving break was just spending time with my family. My dad and I played catch with a football, we put up the Christmas lights, and we played games with my cousin. The food was very good we had a lot of leftovers that we still eat. One more thing I forgot to mention, Ohio State beat Michigan!!!”

Phillip Mendoza responded, “Spending time with family because we never really have just family time and it felt like a dream having my whole family in one house. Second best was the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Black Friday.”

Senior Hailey Wait responded, “Taking a break from the busy high school life.”

Mr. Mike Baker, a math teacher, said, “Family time. We often times don’t get enough of it.”

Jackson Newton, a junior, responded, “Practice billiards for my next tournament.”

Taylor Heeren, a senior, answered, “Being able to catch up on my sleep.”

Jadin Hartman, a freshman, responded, “Black Friday shopping, because I got to hang out with my best friend and run around Walmart and make musically’s in Walmart.”

Natalie Nielsen said, “Seeing family because I don’t get to see them often.”

Senior Brendan Kroksh stated, “Eating, because I love to eat and Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays for food.”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad answered, “We traveled and were able to spend time with family we only get to see once or twice a year. A bonus was that the kids all had fun together.”

The Akron-Westfield Dance team competed at the 2019 Iowa State Dance Team Championships Nov. 29 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

A-W, under the direction of head coach Bethany Eastman and assistant coach Katie Muir, competed in Class 4 Pom against 12 teams placing fifth overall. In Class 2 Hip Hop they also competed against 12 teams placing second. Both routines were choreographed by Natasia Eastman and Bethany Eastman.

There were over 5,000 participants representing 260 high school dance teams and color guards and 22 Iowa College dance teams.

High School teams performed and were judged in several categories: pom, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, kick, novelty, lights, military, hip hop, hoopla, prop, show production, color guard, all-male and coed.

The teams are judged by an expert panel of judges from across the United States. The judges’ scores are based on appearance, choreography, execution, technique and general effect/showmanship. Teams will be awarded Division I, II, III ratings along with trophy placements for those teams with the highest point totals.