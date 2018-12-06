MS Boys Lose Three Games To West Lyon

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school basketball teams played some hard games against West Lyon on Friday, November 16.

The C-Team lost a close one by 8-5 with points put up by Arik Allard, Ben Phillips, and Conner Wendel.

The B-Team lost 42-35 with leading scorers being Carter Wilken with 12 points, Jackson Monarch with 8 points, and Raiden Ericson with 5 points.

The A-Team played a very hard game as well but lost 46-39. Leading the team was Sawyer Drent with 17 points. He was assisted by Jacob Myer’s 8 points and the 4 points scored by both Jackson Monarch and Carter Wendel.