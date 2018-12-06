MS Boys Split With Remsen Saint Mary’s

By: Nash Lininger
The middle school basketball team hosted Remsen St. Mary’s on Monday, November 26, and played some very good games.
The B-Team won their game 41-26. They were led by Jackson Monarch and Carter Wilken with 17 points and 6 points respectively. Laytin Koch and Raiden Ericson both added 4 points to help with the win.
The A-Team lost their game 43-29. Sawyer Drent led all scorers with 14 points, Jacob Myers scored 9 points, and Michael Varns, Lane Kenny, and Jackson Monarch scored 2 points apiece.
