MS Boys Split With Remsen Saint Mary’s

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school basketball team hosted Remsen St. Mary’s on Monday, November 26, and played some very good games.

The B-Team won their game 41-26. They were led by Jackson Monarch and Carter Wilken with 17 points and 6 points respectively. Laytin Koch and Raiden Ericson both added 4 points to help with the win.

The A-Team lost their game 43-29. Sawyer Drent led all scorers with 14 points, Jacob Myers scored 9 points, and Michael Varns, Lane Kenny, and Jackson Monarch scored 2 points apiece.