MS Boys Win Both Games Against Hinton

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school basketball team played a great home game against the Hinton Blackhawks on Thursday, November 29. Both teams secured some very good victories this past week.

The B-Team won 45-16 over the Blackhawks. Conner Wendel was the leading scorer with 12 points. Raiden Ericson and Carter Wilken both helped by scoring 6 points each.

The A-Team also won a close game, beating Hinton 49-47. Sawyer Drent put up an astonishing 30 points in this game. He was assisted in the win by Jackson Monarch and Michael Varns who put up 9 points and 4 points respectively.