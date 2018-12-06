Maxine Anderson, 94

Maxine Anderson of Akron, Iowa, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Friday, December 7 at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Maxine Vivian Shearer was born on April 9, 1924 in Westfield, Iowa. She attended school in Westfield and graduated as Valedictorian from Westfield High School at the age of 17. She taught country school for one year before she was united in marriage to Lesley Anderson. They were married on August 2, 1942, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Les and Maxine made their home on a farm northeast of Akron where Maxine lived for 68 years.

Maxine was a homemaker; helping on the farm, gardening, and taking care of her children and grandchildren. She volunteered as an officer in Trinity Lutheran Church ladies circle, as a teacher for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Akron-Westfield Band Boosters, and assisted with the Junior Mission Band. She also spent a lot of time working with the 4-H program for many years. Maxine was a huge supporter of all activities at Akron-Westfield School. She loved to watch sporting events and musical concerts but her favorites were speech events; she never missed attending speech contests!

Maxine is survived by her children: Eric ‘Rick’ (Marlys) Anderson of Akron, and Susan Anderson of Akron; grandson, Retired Major Scott (Sherri) Anderson of Metamora, Illinois; great-grandchildren: Erik (Tonya) Anderson, Katarina (Bernie) Anderson, and Jonah Anderson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lesley Anderson (Nove. 4, 2001); grandson, Mark Anderson; sister, Lorraine Bullock; siblings-in-law: Elmer (Jean) Anderson and Thelma (Elwood) Dams.