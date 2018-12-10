Jerry Phillip Parks, Age 78

Jerry P. Parks passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego, Calif. from complications during surgery. A Memorial Service with full military honors will be December 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo. Everyone is invited to lunch and fellowship sponsored by the Redeemer Church following the service. Luncheon will be served at the First Baptist Church in Moberly, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to: Wounded Warrior Project or Lone Survivor Foundation.

Jerry Phillip, son of Loren F. and Lucille (Ruring) Parks, was born August 21, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa. On April 4, 1964 he married Jeanne Taylor. At the age of 17 he joined the Iowa Army National Guard and in 1968 he entered active duty, serving in Vietnam until 1972.

He retired from his military service in 1980 as Lt. Colonel. Jerry, with his family, moved to Bucklin, Mo. to continue farming, transitioning from the conventional cattle and row crop industry to raising elk for meat production and velvet antler capsules for dietary supplements.

Upon retiring from the elk business, he and Jeanne spent many years traveling across North America in their motor coach before making Yuma, Ariz. their winter home. Jerry was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline, Mo. and was an active member and office holder in many organizations including the VFW, DAV, Knights of Columbus, North American Elk Breeders Association, American Ag, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne, of the home; one son, Jeff Parks and wife Mary Beth of St. Catherine, Mo.; one daughter, Julie Towner of Moberly, Mo.; five grandchildren, Mandy (Jessie) Wagaman, Megan (Jerel Hendricks, Lucas, Allyson and Lauren Parks; two great-grandsons, Forrest and Hank Wagaman; one sister, Colleen Knop and husband Gene; four sister-in-laws, Charylene Banks and husband Gary, Nancy Nystrup; Lillian Heeren and Marjane Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded into death by his parents, Loren and Lucille Parks; one sister, Jerine Schlotman; one brother, Tom Parks; and two nephews Tony Parks and Don Knop; his father-in-law Daryl Taylor and mother-in-law Julia Taylor, two brother-in-laws, Steve Heeren and Chris Nystrup.