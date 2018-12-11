Mary (Kelley) Falde Oden, 91

Mary (Kelley) Falde Oden, of Hawarden, Iowa, died peacefully on the morning of Monday, December 10, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawarden, Iowa with Father Paul D. Bormann officiating. Burial will follow in the Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the West Sioux Lunch Program for the students at West Sioux Community Schools. Mary loved her seasonal sweaters and was known to have a colorful outfit for every occasion. Please consider wearing your favorite Christmas sweater or colorful clothes as we celebrate her life along with one o﻿f her favorite holidays.

Mary was born June 17, 1927, at the Hawarden, Iowa, hospital to parents Lucile and William Kelley. She was the second child of seven. The Kelleys were raised in Chatsworth, Iowa. She graduated from Hawarden High School in 1944 and taught school in Chatsworth with some of her siblings as her students. She married Roger Falde of rural Hawarden on June 17, 1948, and two children were born to this union, Randy Falde and Robin Falde. They farmed in South Dakota until moving to California in 1965. They moved back to Hawarden a year later and Mary became the office manager at West Sioux High School until retiring in 1993.

She led an active life, with sewing and craft shows throughout the area being her favorites. She maintained a gift shop, “Yei-Bichai’s” and later “Mary’s Quilts and More” in Hawarden opening in 1974 featuring Indian arts and handmade quilts and gifts. Mary spent much of each summer traveling to craft shows and visiting friends all over the mid-west.

Roger passed away in 1992 and Mary maintained her house on the hill in Hawarden for several years. She got reacquainted with an old high school friend, LaMoine “Bugs” Oden and they married in Sedona, AZ, on May 29, 1999. After selling her big house in Hawarden, they enjoyed senior moments living in Apache Junction, AZ, until LaMoine passed away in early 2016. During these years they loved traveling and touring the southwest USA, running the social activities for their neighborhood, and finding small little restaurants and stores to frequent.

Mary returned to her home of origin in April 2016 and became a resident of Mica Hills Estates until moving into Hillcrest Center in July 2018.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands, Roger Falde and LaMoine Oden and five siblings, Kathleen (Kitty), Jerry, Patrick, Bill and Patty.

Surviving Mary are her brother, Michael (Regina) from Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Robin Falde from Chatsworth; son, Randy Falde from Alcester, SD; granddaughter, Megan Falde Adams (Brendan), plus great-grandsons, Garret and Owen living in Englewood, CO; and grandson, Brendan Falde, who lives in Aurora, CO.