A-W boys struggle against WS

The Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team played host to the West Sioux Falcons Dec. 4 losing, 90-42.
A-W stayed with the Falcons in the first quarter behind by five, 26-21, but the Falcons then took off leading 51-25 at half and never looked back.
Top scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 13 points from two three-point shots, two field goals, and three free throws. He also added three rebounds and two steals.
Aaron Hartman had 10 points from five field goals; two rebounds and one steal.
Leighton Blake had six points from two three-point shots; and one rebound.
Carter Drent had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; and one block.
Brenden Kroksh had four point from four free throws; and two rebounds.
Tanner Derochie had two points from one field goal; and one rebound.
Reagan Frankl had one point from a free throw; three rebounds and three assists.
Colton Dennison had one point from a free throw and one rebound.
Cecil Kidd had four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
AW 21 – 4 – 9 – 8 = 42
WS 26 – 25 – 26 – 13 = 90
On Dec. 7, the A-W boys lost to Harris-Lake Park, 57-54.
AW 8 – 17 – 10 – 19 = 54
HLP 6 – 17 – 21 – 13 = 57
