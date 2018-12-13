A-W boys struggle against WS

The Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team played host to the West Sioux Falcons Dec. 4 losing, 90-42.

A-W stayed with the Falcons in the first quarter behind by five, 26-21, but the Falcons then took off leading 51-25 at half and never looked back.

Top scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 13 points from two three-point shots, two field goals, and three free throws. He also added three rebounds and two steals.

Aaron Hartman had 10 points from five field goals; two rebounds and one steal.

Leighton Blake had six points from two three-point shots; and one rebound.

Carter Drent had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; and one block.

Brenden Kroksh had four point from four free throws; and two rebounds.

Tanner Derochie had two points from one field goal; and one rebound.

Reagan Frankl had one point from a free throw; three rebounds and three assists.

Colton Dennison had one point from a free throw and one rebound.

Cecil Kidd had four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

AW 21 – 4 – 9 – 8 = 42

WS 26 – 25 – 26 – 13 = 90

On Dec. 7, the A-W boys lost to Harris-Lake Park, 57-54.

AW 8 – 17 – 10 – 19 = 54

HLP 6 – 17 – 21 – 13 = 57