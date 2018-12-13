A-W girls fall to West Sioux

The Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team hosted West Sioux Dec. 4 but were unable to hold off the Lady Falcons, losing 57-51.

Leading scorer for A-W was Kassandra Vanderlinden with 13 coming from three three-point basket and two field goals. She also added three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

Natalie Nielsen had 10 points from five field goals, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Chloee Colt had 10 points from two three-point shots and four free throws, four rebounds, and four steals.

Brooke Koele had six points from two field goals and two free throws; eight rebounds, one assist, and six blocks.

Jaden Harris had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; four rebounds,two assists, and one steal.

McKenna Henrich had four points from one field goal and two free throws; seven rebounds and three steals.

McKenna Van Eldik had two points from two free throws; one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Elise Knapp had one point from a free throw; three rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Nevaeh Beyer had one rebound.

AW 6 – 13 – 12 – 20 = 51

WS 18 – 14 – 12 – 13 = 57

On Dec. 7, the A-W girls defeated Harris-Lake Park, 58-34.

AW 15 – 22 – 39 – 16 = 58

HLP 8 – 18 – 23 – 11 = 34