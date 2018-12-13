A-W hosts successful invitational

Akron-Westfield hosted its own Invitational Dec. 8 celebrating 50 years of the tournament. Ten schools, including A-W, participated: Sioux Center (SC), Kingsley-Pierson (KP), Westwood (WW), Sheldon-South O’Brien (SSOS), Creighton (C), Ponca (P), Lawton-Bronson (LB), Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom, (BGM), and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (BHRV).

Overall, A-W placed fourth as a team with 140.0 points behind Sheldon South O’Brien in first with 195.0, Sioux Center, second with 194.0, and Westwood, third with 186.5.

A-W had four champions:

• Jader Briggs at 113 pounds. In the quarterfinals Briggs received a bye; in the semifinals he defeated Jaxson Rozeboom of BHRV by a 3-2 decision; in the championship match he defeated Ian Klein of SSOS by fall.

• Aydin Dicks at 126. In the quarterfinals Dicks defeated Ryan Hopwood of BGM by fall; in the semifinals he defeated Damon Schmid of KP by a 13-11 decision; in the championship match he defeated Eli Broesder of SSOS by fall.

• John Henrich at 160. In the quarterfinals Henrich defeated Easton Pavlik of C by fall; in the semifinals he defeated Braulio Munoz of WW by fall; in the championship match he defeated JD Kuhlman of C by fall.

• Taylor Heeren at 220. In the quarterfinals Heeren defeated Ely Goettsch of BHRV by fall; in the semifinals he defeated Ethan Hooyer of SC by fall; in the championship match he defeated Zach Adams of WW with a score of 13-1.

Third Place: Hunter Walkingstick, 138

Fourth Place: Kyle Welch, 145; Cole Moffatt, 160

Fifth Place: Carson James, 170

Sixth Place: Byrce Jurgensen, 106

Also participating: Landyn Vossberg, 132; Logan Smith, 285; Jacob Hankins, 195; Tyson Lamp, 182; and Alex Bernard, 170.