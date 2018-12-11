Hometowner has new graphic designer

There is a new face at The Akron Hometowner who has been busy creating ads for customers and designing the pages of The Akron Hometowner newspaper.

Jennifer Vondrak, of Merrill, began as The Akron Hometowner’s graphic designer on Sept. 20.

The Hinton High School Class of 2014 alum earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design+ Media Arts with minors in Art and English Writing from Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., this past May.

Vondrak is the daughter of Bob and Lucille Vondrak of rural Merrill. She is a member of St. Joseph’s – Ellendale Catholic Church and a former Liberty Perry Pacers 4-H Club member.

When not designing ads and Hometowner pages, she enjoys painting and knitting.

“We are happy to have Jennifer on board to help serve our customers, and to redesign our newspaper,” said Publisher Dodie Hook. Welcome, Jennifer!