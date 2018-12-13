Senior Spotlight

￼Aaron

Hartman

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Aaron Hartman, son of Luke and Mindy Hartman, was born September 12, 2000, in Vermillion, SD. Aaron has one sibling, Aubie. Some of Aaron’s nicknames are Harmana or Hartman.

While in high school Hartman has been involved in football, FFA, and Large Group speech. Harmana’s favorite class is CAD (Computer-Aided Drafting) because, “Mr. Drent is a cool dude and I have fun building things in there and some of my classmates are with me so it’s a good time.”

Some of Aaron’s favorite pastimes are hunting with John, Levi, and Logan, and overall just hanging out with his friends. His favorite sport is football and his favorite movies include “The Dukes of Hazzard” and all three of the Back to the Future movies. His favorite musicians are Hank Williams Jr., Aerosmith, and Toby Keith.

When asked what his favorite sayings were, he responded saying, “Do something that doesn’t suck!” from Douglas Olson or “YEE YEE” from literally everyone at A-W.

When he is late to class, his favorite reason for being tardy is because, “The cows got out.”

His greatest achievements are tied between being selected as Plymouth County Fair Prince this summer, or being balloted as District FFA Officer during his sophomore year.

His favorite childhood memories come from the times he hung out with his cousins, he said, “…because I am one of the youngest ones they made it a good time for me.”

His most memorable moments from high school include going to state football in his freshman year and going to state baseball his sophomore year. If he could relive any moment from high school, he said it would be state football in 2015. He continued to say, “…That was the most fun I’ve ever had, from the bus rides to the games and just the atmosphere of the whole thing.”

His biggest regret from his experience is, “Not getting to know the seniors better during my freshman year because they were some pretty cool people, so hopefully I can change that and get closer to this year’s freshman class.”

When he was younger, Aaron ‘Juicy’ Hartman, pictured himself growing up to be a Veterinarian.

Aaron was employed this past summer for the city of Akron. He plans to attend SDSU next year to continue his education. When asked who has inspired him the most in his life he said, “Probably my cousin Tony. He was diagnosed with a mixed form of leukemia and he is one of the strongest guys I know. He hasn’t been battling long, but he has the right mindset for this and everything else that has happened to him, and it is really amazing to look up to that mentality. I know he’s going to win his battle because he influenced me to believe in him.”

His advice to all underclassmen for getting through high school is, “Be involved in everything because you need to enjoy high school while it’s here, because it goes by fast.”