Question Of The Week

By: Lilly Stabe

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What are your family’s holiday traditions?”

Cameron Moore, a sophomore, responded, “My family and I usually go to my grandma and grandpa’s house in Akron and we all eat lunch in the afternoon and then we open gifts and after that we go to church.”

Mrs. Colleen Westergard, a teacher, said, “We go to my parents’ home after our church program on Christmas Eve and have oyster stew and chili. Santa comes after midnight if we set our shoes out; he then knows where to put our gifts. (I am still not sure why Santa gives better gifts to my kids than I get!)”

Kyler Toben, a senior, stated, “Every holiday, my mom’s side gathers at Joe’s for Breakfast. For my dad’s side we gather for supper and usually play card games.”

Trevor Miller, a sophomore, said, “I go to my grandparent’s house for Christmas and spend time with my family.”

Emme Rolfes, a senior, said, “My family and I usually wake up early to open presents, then we go back to sleep, and then wake up and go to our cousin’s house for dinner.”

Kailey Jackson, a freshman, said her family’s holiday tradition is making peanut butter sandwich cookies.

Reagan Frankl, a senior, responded that his brothers come to his house and their parents and them wake up, drink coffee, and open presents. Then they eat lunch and go their Grandma’s house for supper.

Morgan Whitmore, a sophomore, said that her family’s holiday traditions are spending time with family and playing card games.

Sydney Parks, a freshman, said that her family’s holiday tradition is to wear matching pajamas.

Chris Steffen, a senior, said that he wakes up, opens presents, goes back to sleep, and then he wakes up and gets dressed and goes to his grandparents house.

Bryce Stowe said that he and his siblings try to find the pickle in the Christmas tree.

Mr. Mike Allner, a teacher, said, “Bah humbug. Just kidding, eat and be merry.”

Nick Jacobs, a senior, responded, “One day of the month in December we put lights and decorations on our tree and while we do that, we listen to Christmas music. On Christmas we open up presents, have breakfast and just relax at home. We also watch some games and just have quality family time and that is my favorite.”

Taylor Pierce, a junior, said that her family’s holiday tradition is to decorate the tree together.

Jadin Hartman, a freshman, stated that they have family come over and they eat turkey.