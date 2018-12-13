Senior Spotlight

￼Spencer

Olson

By: Jayla Berg

Spencer Olson also known as “Spenc”, or Solson, was born July 31, 2000, in Sioux City. Spencer has two sisters: Natalie and Kendra.

Solson enjoys playing sports such as football, baseball, and golf and also hanging out with friends and his girlfriend Alayna.

One of his favorite movies is “Step Brothers.” Fun fact: Spencer has a picture of Nick Jacobs and himself photoshopped in a picture of the “Step Brothers”. It’s his favorite movie because Will Ferrell has been his favorite actor since childhood.

One of his favorite artists is Post Malone. He said, “I like all the songs”.

Spencer’s favorite saying or favorite thing he’s heard is when Leighton Blake says “Yee, Yee.”

Spenc’s most embarrassing moment was when he did the play and had to flex in front of the whole school.

When Spencer was younger he wanted to be a NFL player, that’s probably why he plays football now.

Spencer’s most memorable moments are when the baseball and football teams went to the state playoffs.

The thing about high school Spencer likes most is the sports and one thing he regrets is that he didn’t take lifting seriously until his junior year and wishes he could go back and work harder.

Spencer is currently employed at Lazy Lanes as the “Head Chef.”

After high school, Solson plans on attending USD and majoring in business. Once he is settled, he wants to start a family.

Some advice Spencer would like to give the underclassmen is to do as many activities as you can, and don’t be afraid to do things and don’t be the kid that sits out of activities. Spencer concluded, “High school doesn’t last that long so make the most of it!”