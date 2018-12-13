MS Boys Split With GC & WS

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school boys split their games at West Sioux on Monday, December 3.

The B-Team won 43-13, Laytin Koch with 11 points, Raiden Ericson with 6 points, and Jackson Marnach with 5 points.

The A-Team lost by a score of 76-36. Sawyer Drent led the team with 16 points. He was assisted by Johnny Watkins, Carter Wilken, Michael Varns, and Jackson Marnach.

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school boys played some tough games against Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars on Monday, November 19. The B-Team was lead to a victory of 45-17 by several individuals, including Jack Terpstra with 9 points, Kasey Nielsen with 8 points, and Jackson Marnach with 6 points.

The A-Team lost their game 45-30. The team was lead by Jacob Myers and Jackson Marnach with 8 points and 7 points respectively. Sawyer Drent added 4 points.