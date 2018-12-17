JoAnna Ruth (Klemme) Loll, Age 76

JoAnna Ruth (Klemme) Loll of Acworth, Ga., and formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away December 8, 2018 at her home in Georgia.

A Celebration of Life service and burial will be held at a later date.

JoAnna Ruth Loll was born on June 7, 1942. She was lovingly brought into the family of Marvin and Mildred Klemme when she was a young girl. Joanna was raised in Akron Iowa and graduated from Akron High School.

JoAnna was very talented and enjoyed many crafts including macrame’ and sewing. She loved to cook and bake, making meals and goodies for her church’s Men’s and Women’s Bible Study groups as well as many church activities. She especially enjoyed spending time with her church family, her children and grandchildren.

JoAnna is survived by her children, Kristy (Larry) Bowman and Scott (Misty) Moffatt of Sioux City, Iowa, Brett (Rebeka) Moffatt of Ireton, Iowa, her step children, Michael (Karen) Loll of Lincoln, Neb., Matt (Starr) Loll of Ozark, Mo., and Mindy Loll of Dallas, Texas. JoAnna had numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Merrie (Rich) Rutherford of Papillion, Neb., sister-in-law Donna Klemme of Akron, Iowa, brother-in-law Ed Loll of Pipestone, Minn., and many nieces, nephews, and others who loved her including her church family at Branches of Christ Church in Acworth, Ga.

JoAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Loll, her parents, Marvin and Mildred Klemme, sister, Marlene Klemme, and brother, Merlin “Butch” Klemme.