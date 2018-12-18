David Lawrence Sturtevant passed away at his residence in Hawarden.

Visitation with David’s family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, Iowa. The presentation of the flag to his family will be conducted by the Hawarden American Legion Two Oaks Post #254 at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

David Lawrence Sturtevant was born June 12, 1951, in Superior, Wisconsin, the son of Verlin and Shirley (Moore) Sturtevant. David served with the United States Navy from April of 1970 to April of 1972. While in the Navy he received the Nation Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, a Meritorious Unit Citation, and a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. David returned home to Akron, Iowa following his discharge from the Navy.

David made his home in Hawarden, Iowa, where he was employed at the Iowa Lamb Plant. He worked at the Dollar General Store and later at Central Catering.

David loved his dog and enjoyed his fish. He enjoyed doing anything outside and working the farm.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Sturtevant of Akron, Iowa; brother, James Sturtevant and wife Teresa of Wausau, Missouri; sister, Julie Jacobson and husband Russell of Akron, Iowa; and several nephews and nieces.

David was preceded in death by his father, Verlin and brother,﻿ Paul.

David Lawrence Sturtevant, 67,