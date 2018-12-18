Solstice Snowshoe Hike set for Dec. 20

Snowshoe or hike the trails at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the upcoming Winter Solstice.

If there is enough snow to snowshoe, participants will be strapping on snowshoes and exploring the trails. A minimum of four inches of snow is required to snowshoe. There are 17 pairs of snowshoes available so call ahead to pre-register and reserve a pair.

If there is not enough snow and conditions allow, participants will take a guided winter hike and explore the nature center trails.

Participants will be spending time outdoors, so make sure to dress for the weather in layers and wear snowboots or sturdy hiking boots and realize that trails may be icy.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road. This event is free of charge.

For more information or to pre-register call 712-258-0838 or email dsnyder@woodburyparks.org.