Peoples Bank employees honored for 10 years

Two Peoples Bank employees in Akron were recently recognized for 10 years of Service: Customer Service Representative Kellie Nygard and Insurance Agent Dave Borchers with Peoples Insurance.

“We would like to thank Kellie for her outstanding dedication, hard work, and years of service to Peoples Bank,” said Location President Mike Hohenstein. “We appreciate all she does for the bank and the community.”

Insurance Agency Manager Scott Manetel said, “We would like to thank Dave for his hard work and dedication at Peoples Insurance. We appreciate all Dave does for us and for the community.”