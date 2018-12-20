Beat the winter blues at the Akron library

January in Iowa is typically cold, wintry blasts from Old Man Winter — day after day until all are cranky and bored with staying inside to keep warm because of ice and inches of snow on the ground.

Akron librarians have the cure for winter-time blues — a January calendar filled with fun activities at the warm, cozy library.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

• Adult Winter Reading Program BEGINS – Come in and sign up!

• 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Youth Game Day: Wii, LEGOS!!, Minute-To-Win-It games, coloring, crafts, puzzles, snacks, and more!

• 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Adult Game Night: Coloring, Wii games, puzzles, card games, and more!

Saturday, Jan. 5

10 a.m.: Family Story Time

Monday, Jan. 7

9 – 11 .m.: Rendezvous with Rolls: Seniors come and read the newspaper, play cards, or have a book discussion. The possibilities are endless! Enjoy cinnamon rolls and coffee!

Tuesday, Jan. 8

10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.: Preschool Story Times

Wednesday, Jan. 9

2:30 p.m.: Kids’ Movie Day

5:30 p.m. Movie Night For Adults

Monday, Jan. 14

9 – 11 a.m.: Rendezvous with Rolls

Tuesday, January 15

4 – 5 p.m.: Akron Library Book Club

Wednesday, Jan. 16

2:30 p.m. Teen Day: Movie, Snacks & Free WiFi

Monday, Jan. 21

9 – 11 a.m.: Rendezvous with Rolls

Tuesday, Jan. 22

10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.: Preschool Story Times

Monday, Jan. 28

9 – 11 a.m.: Rendezvous with Rolls

More Information

Call the librarians at 712-568-2601 or stop by the Akron library, which is located at 350 Reed St.