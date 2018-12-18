‘Tis season for giving at Alcester-Hudson elementary





The most important lesson Alcester-Hudson elementary students are learning this month is “It’s better to give than receive.”

They have been collecting jars of peanut butter and jellies to donate to the local food pantry, the school’s BackPack Program and the Feeding South Dakota program.

The classes were challenged to bring as many jars as possible as the one lower elementary class and the one higher elementary class that collected the most jars would receive a class party of S’mores & Cocoa.

On Monday, it was announced the fourth grades won the Grades 4-6 upper elementary contest. The total weight of their peanut butter and jelly collection was 89 lbs. Skyler Eriksen is their teacher.

The first graders won the Grades K-2 lower elementary contest. They collected a total weight of 63 lbs. The first graders are taught by Sarah Gates.

Overall, the elementary students collected a total weight of 366 lbs.!