A-W wrestlers compete in Elk Point

The Akron-Westfield wrestlers traveled to Elk Point, SD, Dec. 15 to compete in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational. A-W had one champion, John Henrich at 160; a second-place finish by Jader Briggs at 113; and a fifth-place finish by Taylor Heeren at 220.

John Henrich, 160, first place: First round defeated Jeremiah Kohler of Parkston by fall; championship round one received a bye; quarterfinals defeated Jeremiah Kohler of Parkston once again by fall; semifinals defeated Brandon Schuller of West Sioux by fall; first place match defeated Teegan Tschampel of Hinton by fall.

Jader Briggs, 113, second place: First round defeated Kamren Robbins of Millard North by fall; quarterfinals defeated Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester/Hudson by fall; semifinals defeated Kahlor Hindman of Pierre T.F. Riggs by 5-4 decision; first place match lost to Cullen Koedam of West Sioux by 9-1 major decision.

Taylor Heeren, 220, fifth place: First round lost to James Lees of Pierre T.F. Riggs by fall; consolation round one received a bye; consolation round two defeated Max Mach of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon by fall; consolation round three defeated Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley by fall; consolation semis lost to James Lees again by fall; fifth place match defeated Jesse Walton of Parker by fall.

Bryce Jurgensen, 106: First round lost to Brady Bierema of Bon Home/Scotland/Avon by fall; consolation round one received a bye; consolation round two lost to Drayven Kraft of West Sioux by fall.

Aydin Dicks, 126: First round received a bye; quarterfinals lost to Jaquez Williams by 15-8 decision; consolation round two lost to Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley by 14-8 decision.

Kyle Welch, 145: First round lost to Jaden Dominisse of Canton by fall; consolation round one received a bye; consolation round two lost to Riley Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon by fall.

Tyson Lamp, 170: First round lost to Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester/Hudson by fall; consolation round one received a bye; consolation round three lost to Bryan Hernandez of West Sioux by fall.

Logan Smith, 285: First round received a bye; quarterfinals lost to Zach Richardson of Canton by fall; consolation round two defeated Alex Reinhardt of Dakota Valley by fall; consolation round three lost to Jace Shiney of Millard North by 5-2 decision.

Landyn Vossberg at 132 and Hunter Walkingstick at 138 both forfeited their matches.