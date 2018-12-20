A-W boys demolish CC-E

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team hosted Clay Central-Everly Dec. 14 demolishing them 75-32. The boys’ record is 2-4 and conference record is 1-3.

Nick Jacobs had a hot hand leading the team in scoring with 26 points from six three-point shots, two field goals, and four free throws. He also added two rebounds, seven assists, three steals.

Aaron Hartman had 13 points from six field goals, one free throw; four rebounds.

Reagan Frankl had 12 points from two three-point shots, two field goals, two free throws; seven rebounds, two assists, five steals, two blocks.

Leighton Blake had 11 points from one three-point shot, four field goals; three rebounds, two assists, four steals.

Colton Dennison had four points from two field goals; six rebounds, two blocks.

Daytona Foley had three points from a three-point shot; one rebound, one assist.

Carter Drent had two points from a field goal; three rebounds, one steal, three blocks.

Brendan Kroksh had two points from two free throws; five rebounds, one assist, one block.

Tyson Fairbanks had two points from a field goal; one rebound, two steals, one block.

Tanner Derochie had one rebound and one steal.

AW 20 – 31 – 17 – 7 = 75

CCE 6 – 10 – 7 – 9 = 32