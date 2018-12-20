A-W boys lose to Unity

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team traveled to Unity Christian Dec. 11 and come home with a 69-39 loss.

Nick Jacobs was top scorer for A-W with 13 from one three-point shot, three field goals, and four free throws. He also added one rebound and two steals.

Leighton Blake had six points from two three-point shots; three steals.

Carter Drent had six points from three field goals; ten rebounds.

Aaron Hartman had six points from six free throws; four rebounds, one assist.

Brendan Kroksh had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal.

Reagan Frankl had three points from one field goal, one free throw; six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block.

Colton Dennison had one rebound, one block.

AW 4 – 16 – 9 – 10 = 39

UC 11 – 28 – 21 – 9 = 69