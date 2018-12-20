A-W girls plow over CC-E

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had an easy time handling Clay Central-Everly at home Dec. 14 coming away with a 51-15 win. A-W’s record now stands at 3-4 and in the conference 2-2.

Leading scorers for A-W were Brooke Koele and Natalie Nielsen each with 11 points. Koele had one three-point shot, three field goals, and two free throws along with two rebounds, two steals, and three blocks. Nielsen had four field goals and three free throws along with five rebounds, one assist and one block.

Kassie Vanderlinden had seven points from one three-point shot and two field goals; two rebounds, one steal.

Nevaeh Beyer had seven points from one three-point shot, two field goals; two rebounds, one assist, three steals.

Jaden Harris had six points from one field goal, four free throws; five rebounds, four assists, four steals.

McKenna Henrich had six points from two field goals, two free throws; two rebounds, two assists, one steal.

Chloee Colt had two points from a field goal; five rebounds, two assists, four steals.

McKenna Van Eldik had one rebound, two assists, one steal.

AW 19 – 15 – 9 – 8 = 51

CCE 1 – 4 – 7 – 3 = 15