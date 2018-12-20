A-W girls fall to Unity

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team lost to Unity Christian Dec. 11 at Unity, 74-60.

Leading scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele with 14 coming from one three-point shot, five field goals, one free throw. She also added three rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Chloee Colt had 13 points from one three-point shot, five field goals; five rebounds, two assists, four steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 13 points from six field goals, one free throw; seven rebounds, one steal, one block.

Kassie Vanderlinden had 10 points from one three-point shot, three field goals, one free throw; three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block.

Jaden Harris had seven points from one three-point shot, two field goals; six rebounds, one assist.

McKenna Henrich had three points from one field goal, one free throw; four rebounds, four assists, three steals.

McKenna Van Eldik had three rebounds.

Elise Knapp had one rebound, one steal.

AW 16 – 10 – 20 – 14 = 60

UC 15 – 22 – 17 – 20 = 74