Senior Spotlight

￼Kyler

Toben

By: Hailey Wait

Kyler Dean Toben, the son of Jeff and Sheri Toben, was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City on December 2, 2000. Kyler, otherwise known as “Avenue,” is the older brother to Sadie and Sarah Toben.

Kyler’s favorite childhood memory is farming with his dad.

Avenue is currently employed at Akron Pizza Ranch.

The people that have inspired Kyler the most are his closest friends, “they are the ones that pushed me the most.”

His favorite pastime is going to La Juanita’s with “the boys.”

Kyler enjoys watching football and “The Fast and The Furious.” Kyler’s favorite musicians are Logic, Imagine Dragons, and The Score. His favorite saying is “Send It!”

Kyler’s favorite thing about high school is the “freedom” that comes with being a senior.

If he could relive any moment, it would be his first day of freshmen year because it was “the start of something new.”

Kyler’s favorite classes are “Mr. Johnson’s history classes, because it is Johnson.”

Avenue’s favorite reason for being tardy is that he was in the restroom, and his favorite excuse for late work is that he “forgot.”

His greatest high school achievement is making each year “better than the last.”

Kyler regrets not being active in activities.

His advice to the underclassmen is to “Just get your work done, especially in Johnson’s classes.”

After high school, Kyler plans to attend WIT to complete his general education classes.