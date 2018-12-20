Question Of The Week

By: Nash Lininger

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What gift are you looking forward to the most this Holiday Season?”

There were several very good responses sent in from both the staff and students.

Mrs. Jade Calvillo said she was most excited for, “Special time with my family.”

Mrs. Deb Bursell, Mrs. Colleen Westergard, and Mrs. Dawn Martinsen also responded wishing for some time to spend with their loved ones.

Mr. Mike Allner responded wishing for, “Peace and quiet,” he continued saying, “I’m afraid I’m not going to get it.”

Coach Eric Walkingstick made the request I most agree with which is, “A metal detector and Quad Copter!” Both very good choices.

The students also responded with several good items, including stocking stuffers, family time, a new phone, a skiing trip, a truck, a record player, and finally…a little extra sleep.

Thank you to everyone who responded to this week’s question and a very Happy Holidays to everyone from the whole Westerner Review Team!