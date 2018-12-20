MS Boys Win One Of Four Games Last Week

By: Alyson Ten Napel

The middle school basketball teams played Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday, December 11, at home.

The B-Team lost 43-40. Jackson Monarch and Jack Terpstra led the scoring with 8 points each, Kasey Nielsen added 6 points, Arik Allard and Carter Wilken scored 4 points each, Laytin Koch and Ashton McCully both scored 3 points, and Conner Wendel and Raiden Ericson each added 2 points.

The A-Team won in overtime, 52-51. Leading the team with 28 points was Sawyer Drent, Jackson Marnach and Michael Varns scored 7 points each, Johnny Watkins added 6 points, and Lane Kenny scored 2 points.

The middle school basketball team hosted MMCRU on Monday, December 10.

The B-Team lost 43-30. Scoring for the B-Team was Laytin Koch with 7 points, Carter Wilken with 6 points, Conner Wendel, Kasey Nielsen, and Jackson Marnach each scoring 4 points. Ben Phillips scored 3 points and Michael Brown scored 2 points.

The A-Team also lost, with a score of 65-43. Sawyer Drent led the team with a total of 30 points. Laytin Koch and Jackson Marnach each scored 3 points, and Michael Varns and Johnny Watkins scored 1 point.