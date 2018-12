Posted December 18, 2018 at 9:27 pm

Thursday, Dec 20: • HS Wrestling Double Dual at Sioux City West. 6:00 p.m. start time. Friday, Dec 21: • 2:20 p.m. Early Dismissal – Classes will resume Thursday, January 3, 2019. • JV girls’ basketball vs. Gehlen Catholic at Le Mars. 4:30 p.m. start time. • Varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Gehlen Catholic at Le Mars. 6:00 p.m. start time. Thursday, Jan 3: • Classes Resume.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.