Peoples Bank Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 closing at noon Christmas, Dec. 25 Closed New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 closing at 3 p.m. New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 Closed Security National Bank Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 closing at noon Christmas, Dec. 25 Closed New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 closing at 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 Closed

